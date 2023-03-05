THESE 2 Indian cities are at risk due to sea level rise4 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM IST
The team stated that several Asian megacities that may face especially significant risks by 2100 if society continued to emit high levels of greenhouse gases.
A new study has shown that two Indian cities, Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai and West Bengal's capital Kolkata are at risk if sea level rises. The research stated that sea level rise this century may disproportionately affect certain Asian megacities as well as western tropical Pacific islands and the western Indian Ocean.
