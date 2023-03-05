THESE 2 Indian cities are at risk due to sea level rise

Meanwhile, in January, a study had also said that the biggest inundation will happen after the first two metres of sea level rise, which would cover more than twice the land as was predicted in older elevation models. The highest level of impact would happen after the sea level rises by several metres. The study was published in the journal Earth’s Future. The study used high-resolution measurements of land elevation. The measurements were taken from NASA's ICESat-2 lidar satellite, launched in 2018, to improve upon models of sea level rise and inundation. The radar-based data are, however, less precise, researchers have said, If there is a sea level rise of two metres, nearly 240 million people will live below the mean sea level. If there are three and four metres of rise, there will be an increase of 140 million and 116 million, respectively.

