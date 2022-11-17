These 2 Indian-origin entrepreneurs feature in Fortune's 40 under 40 list

These 2 Indian-origin entrepreneurs feature in Fortune's 40 under 40 list2 min read . 06:25 AM IST
Fortune magazine has released its annual 40 under 40 list. The list shines a spotlight on influential individuals shaping business in 2022.
As per Fortune, the founders, executives, investors, and activists on this year’s list are creating and seizing opportunity, empowering others, exploring new treatments for diseases that affect millions, connecting people, building upon their successes as athletes and entertainers, trailblazing in their industries, and are even building new ones.
The 40 under 40 is divided into the following category - Venture and Startups, Culture and Society, Finance and Crypto, Tech and Innovation, Health and Bioscience.
Among the list, 2 Indian-origin entrepreneurs Kanav Kariya and Ankit Gupta have featured in the 2022 edition of Fortune’s 40 under 40 list that also includes celebrated artist Rihana and world’s most-followed TikToker Khaby Lame.
Kanav Kariya (26) is President of Jump Crypto while Ankit Gupta (35) is the Founder and CEO of Bicycle Health.
As per Fortune, Kanav Kariya started as an intern at a Jump Trading startup incubator for crypto companies but last year the company handed him the reins of its rebranded, 170-person digital assets division, Jump Crypto.
“Since then, he’s overseen billions in investments in the crypto space and helped position the company as a major player in Web3. As for future ambitions, Kariya tells Fortune that he wants Jump Crypto to be a ‘key infrastructure builder that is part of the furniture of the industry as it scales’," it said.
At a time when crypto downturn rages on, Fortune said Kariya’s Jump Crypto is “undeterred" and in just about a year, it has invested in more than 100 crypto companies.
Speaking of Ankit Gupta's profile, Fortune said that the main priority in addressing the opioid crisis in America is improving access to treatment and recovery services but 40 per cent of US counties lack facilities that offer medication-assisted treatment.
“Enter Ankit Gupta, whose Bicycle Health aims to fill that gap with specialised telehealth services for opioid use disorder," it said.
“Gupta founded the company in 2017, when he bought a single clinic in Redwood City, Calif. Then in 2020, government regulations were relaxed to allow for more opioid-treatment medications to be prescribed online. Since then, Bicycle Health has expanded to 29 states, treated 20,000 patients, and raised $83 million in venture funding," it said.
With the USD 50 million in funding Bicycle received in June 2022, Gupta tells Fortune he plans to expand to six more states over the next couple of quarters, improve Bicycle’s tech, and grow the number of health plans offering Bicycle’s services, Fortune said.
