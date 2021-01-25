OPEN APP
Home >News >India >These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, leaves Mathalput Community Health Centre after receiving the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen were she to get ill.
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, leaves Mathalput Community Health Centre after receiving the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen were she to get ill. "I was frightened because of my son and daughters. If something happens to me, what will they do?" Jani said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui SEARCH "SIDDIQUI OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES (REUTERS)

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 12:07 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Kerala, Maharashtra contribute nearly 65 pc of India's active coronavirus caseload
  • India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today

Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute nearly 65 per cent of the total active coronavirus caseload of the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. Kerala accounts for 39.7 per cent (73,121) of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25 per cent (46,057) of the total active coronavirus cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Earlier this week, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in an email to WhatsApp boss that the new privacy policy terms take away choice from Indian users.

WhatsApp treating Indian users differently: Centre to Delhi HC

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST
The logo for Facebook Inc. WhatsApp messaging app arranged on a smartphone in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021. WhatsApp has�delayed�the introduction of a new privacy policy announced earlier this month after�confusion and user backlash�forced the messaging service to better explain what data it collects and how it shares that information with parent company,�Facebook Inc. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

Downloading WhatsApp on mobile phones not mandatory: Delhi High Court

1 min read . 12:23 PM IST
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, leaves Mathalput Community Health Centre after receiving the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen were she to get ill.

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST
Picture for representation.

Andhra govt employees federation slams SEC for announcing local body polls amic Covid-19 pandemic

1 min read . 11:56 AM IST

India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 1.73 per cent.

Also Read | Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

16,15,504 beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise as on 25 January 2021, 8 am. In the last 24 hours, 33,303 people were vaccinated across 694 sessions. 28,614 sessions have been conducted so far.

The total recovered cases stand at 1,03,30,084. The total death toll in the country due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,53,470 including 131 new deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout