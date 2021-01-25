These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 12:07 PM IST
- Kerala, Maharashtra contribute nearly 65 pc of India's active coronavirus caseload
- India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today
Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute nearly 65 per cent of the total active coronavirus caseload of the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. Kerala accounts for 39.7 per cent (73,121) of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25 per cent (46,057) of the total active coronavirus cases.
India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 1.73 per cent.
16,15,504 beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise as on 25 January 2021, 8 am. In the last 24 hours, 33,303 people were vaccinated across 694 sessions. 28,614 sessions have been conducted so far.
The total recovered cases stand at 1,03,30,084. The total death toll in the country due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,53,470 including 131 new deaths.
