Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, leaves Mathalput Community Health Centre after receiving the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Koraput, India, January 16, 2021. Jani's name was on a list of 100 health workers at Mathalput Community Health Centre, making her one of the first Indians to be inoculated against COVID-19 earlier this month, as the country rolls out a vaccination programme the government calls the world's biggest. But she had heard rumours of serious side effects and worried about what would happen were she to get ill. "I was frightened because of my son and daughters. If something happens to me, what will they do?" Jani said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui SEARCH "SIDDIQUI OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES

These 2 states contribute nearly 65% of India's active Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 12:07 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Kerala, Maharashtra contribute nearly 65 pc of India's active coronavirus caseload
  • India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today

Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute nearly 65 per cent of the total active coronavirus caseload of the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. Kerala accounts for 39.7 per cent (73,121) of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25 per cent (46,057) of the total active coronavirus cases.

Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute nearly 65 per cent of the total active coronavirus caseload of the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. Kerala accounts for 39.7 per cent (73,121) of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25 per cent (46,057) of the total active coronavirus cases.

India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 1.73 per cent.

16,15,504 beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise as on 25 January 2021, 8 am. In the last 24 hours, 33,303 people were vaccinated across 694 sessions. 28,614 sessions have been conducted so far.

The total recovered cases stand at 1,03,30,084. The total death toll in the country due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,53,470 including 131 new deaths.

