3 Indian companies give the most number of billionaires in the country, as per IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. These are Alkem Laboratories, Asian Paints, and Pidilite Industries. The wealth of individuals from these companies varies from over ₹1,000 crore to above ₹71,000 crore. The three companies are listed on BSE and NSE. They have accelerated in their field over the past few decades. Alkem has produced the highest number of rich individuals.

