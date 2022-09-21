The three companies are listed on BSE and NSE. They have accelerated in their field over the past few decades. Alkem has produced the highest number of rich individuals.
3 Indian companies give the most number of billionaires in the country, as per IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. These are Alkem Laboratories, Asian Paints, and Pidilite Industries. The wealth of individuals from these companies varies from over ₹1,000 crore to above ₹71,000 crore. The three companies are listed on BSE and NSE. They have accelerated in their field over the past few decades. Alkem has produced the highest number of rich individuals.
From Alkem Lab, chairman Basudeo Narayan Singh & family are the 137th richest people in India with a wealth of ₹12,600 crore, while former executive director Balmiki Prasad Singh is at 421st place with a wealth of ₹3,800 crore. Alkem's Satish Kumar Singh also holds a similar rank as Balmiki with a wealth of ₹3,800 crore.
Further, from Alkem, in the list are --- Jayanti Sinha with a wealth of ₹1,700 crore at 763rd rank, Rajinder Kumar Garg & family with a wealth of ₹1,300 crore at 918th rank, whereas Kishore Seendripu, Rajeev Ranja, and Nawal Kishore Singh held 950th rank with a wealth of ₹1,200 crore each. Alok Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Deepak Kumar Singh at 1,036th place had a wealth of ₹1,000 crore each.
Alkem Lab produced the most number of rich individuals in Hurun's list 2022.
Over the last five decades, Alkem has consistently expanded its geographic reach. The company's underlying objective is to improve patient care and health access across markets. Alkem has maintained continuity in delivering its products across India and beyond.
Meanwhile, from Asian Paints, chairman Ashwin Dani and family are 13th richest people with a net worth of a whopping ₹71,600 crore, while non-executive director Abhay Vakil & family hold 78th rank in the list with a wealth of ₹21,300 crore, Mahendra Choksi & family held 83rd rank with a wealth of ₹19,600 crore, and Shailesh Chimanlal Choksi & family with a net worth of ₹19,100 crore were at 87th rank.
Nehal Abhay Vakil, daughter of Asian Paints executive director Abhay Vakil, held 151st rank with a wealth of ₹11,700 crore. While Ashish Ashwin Choksi & family stood at 193rd rank with a wealth of ₹9,200 crore, Vivek Abhay Vakil with a wealth of ₹8,400 crore held 213th rank, Rupen Ashwin Choksi & family with a wealth of ₹7,700 crore stood at 222nd rank, Bhairavi Abhay Vakil at 240th rank had a wealth of ₹7,300 crore, and Ashwin Ramanlal Gandhi & family stood at 359th rank with a wealth of ₹4,400 crore.
Choksey, Choksi, Dani, and Vakil family are the founding fathers of Asian Paints which is India's largest paint corporation. The company was founded in 1942 by Champaklal Choksey, Chimanlal Choksi, Suryakant Dani, and Arvind Vakil.
Driven by its strong consumer focus and innovative spirit, Asian Paints has been the market leader in paints since 1967. The company manufactures a wide range of paints for decorative and industrial use and also offers Wall Coverings, adhesives, and services under its portfolio.
Asian Paints has produced a total of 10 rich individuals.
Coming to Pidilite Industries, the company produced 7 individuals on the Hurun's list. In the company, vice chairman Narendrakumar Kalyanji Parekh was at the top with a wealth of ₹19,600 crore and held 83rd rank, while executive director Ajay Balvantray Parekh & family were at the 87th rank with a net worth of ₹19,100 crore, and Sushilkumar Kalyanji Parekh at 122nd rank had a wealth of ₹14,300 crore. Further, Pidilite's Kalpana Apurva Parekh at 180th rank had a wealth of ₹9,800 crore
Other individuals from Pidilite are --- Rashmikant Himatlal Parekh (wealth of ₹1,500 crore) at 852nd rank and Harish Himatlal Parekh (wealth of ₹1,400 crore) at 881st rank.
Pidilite produced 7 individuals on Hurun's list. Pidilite is a consumer-centric company committed to quality and innovation. Over the decades, the company offers adhesives, sealants, waterproofing solutions, and construction chemicals to arts & crafts, industrial resins, polymers, and more.
As per Hurun's list, Adani Group's Gautam Adani is the richest man in India with a wealth of ₹10,94,400 crore, while Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani is the second richest with a wealth of ₹7,94,700 crore. In 2022, Hurun finds 1,103 individuals with ₹1,000 crore wealth an increase of 62% over the last five years.
