These 3 COVID-19 symptoms can bother you even after 2 years

These 3 COVID-19 symptoms can bother you even after 2 years2 min read . 03:28 PM IST
- Fatigue or muscle weakness is the most reported symptom, while people who were critically ill can even have high rates of lung impairments at two years.
Some lingering COVID symptoms can keep tormenting you even after two years, a new study has revealed. “Nearly 90% of those who were employed returned to their jobs within two years. But the survivors had a "remarkably" lower health status than the general population at two years," the study said, and ‘the burden of symptoms from after-effects "remained fairly high." Fatigue or muscle weakness is the most reported symptom, while people who were critically ill can even have high rates of lung impairments at two years.
The study that was published in The Lancet said that 55% patients still had at least one COVID-19 after-effect even after 2 years. "Our findings indicate that for a certain proportion of hospitalized COVID-19 survivors, while they may have cleared the initial infection, more than two years is needed to recover fully from COVID-19," the researchers said. During the study, regardless of initial disease severity, the 2,469 COVID-19 survivors showed physical and mental health over time over time.
Researchers studied 55 people with long COVID who had been only mildly ill with COVID-19 and found that roughly two-thirds had high levels of inflammatory proteins in their blood, with the ongoing inflammation most likely to be found in individuals with the highest burden of long COVID symptoms. "While earlier research has shown high levels of such proteins in long COVID patients, we provide the first evidence that more than half" have a specific signature, or pattern, while others do not, the researchers reported on Tuesday on bioRxiv
"At least two different patterns of inflammatory proteins were detected," said study leader Troy Torgerson of the Allen Institute for Immunology in Seattle. The existence of these patterns suggests the immune system is being activated in specific ways that could be responsive to treatment with existing anti-inflammatory or immunosuppressive medicines, Torgerson said. "Measurement of these proteins in blood could help to identify long COVID patients who may be good candidates for treatment studies using these drugs or possible future treatments."
