These 3 COVID-19 symptoms can bother you even after 2 years

Some lingering COVID symptoms can keep tormenting you even after two years, a new study has revealed. “Nearly 90% of those who were employed returned to their jobs within two years. But the survivors had a "remarkably" lower health status than the general population at two years," the study said, and ‘the burden of symptoms from after-effects "remained fairly high." Fatigue or muscle weakness is the most reported symptom, while people who were critically ill can even have high rates of lung impairments at two years.

