The list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 was recently revealed at a live awards ceremony in Singapore and three Indian restaurants have made in the Top 50 list.

Mumbai's Masque has bagged the 16th position followed by Indian Accent in New Delhi ranked at number 19 and Avartana in Chennai ranked at number 30.

Ranked at no 1 on the Asia's 50 Best list is Le Du in Bangkok followed by Sezanne in the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi according to this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

View Full Image Masque in Mumbai

Speaking of Masque, the website calls it “Innovative takes on Indian classics in an industrial-chic setting." It was founded in 2016 by Aditi Dugar and led by head Chef Varun Totlani, Masque has won a string of accolades since its opening. From the One To Watch Award in 2020 to entering Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2021 and reaching The Best Restaurant in India status in 2023. With vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque’s degustation takes in dishes such as Kashmiri morels with patra (Colocasia leaves) stuffed with either fresh peas or barbecued pork, a Masque signature. Another highlight is the sea buckthorn pani puri, a spin on the Indian street food snack with semolina puri filled with seaweed-cured beetroot, topped with starfruit and served with a sea buckthorn paani sauce.

View Full Image Indian Accent in New Delhi

Indian Accent in New Delhi describes the restaurant as "landmark contemporary Indian gastronomy." It says that the restaurant never fails to impress with its winning combination of creative, modern dishes and warm hospitality. Chef Manish Mehrotra’s inventive tasting menus have played judiciously with his country’s palate to craft truly unique takes on the classics of the Indian subcontinent.

The chef’s tasting menu is a colourful procession of small bites such as pao bhaji and herb ricotta winter saag tart with sweetcorn. The desserts like masala coconut custard with chironji (a local relative of cashews) and date jaggery (cane sugar) are not to be missed.

View Full Image Avartana in Chennai

Speaking of Avartana, the website calls the restaurant “Southern Indian cuisine with a molecular gastronomy twist." The name pronounced ‘avartan’ means ‘rhythm’, ‘mysticism’ and ‘magic’, in Sanskrit. It has a selection of tasting menus of varying lengths, each available in vegetarian, take the diner through a series of small bites, such as beetroot and curd cheese, cuttlefish with black garlic, coconut and cauliflower, and chargrilled pork belly with steamed tapioca.

In an interview, William Drew, director of content at 50 Best, said, “There is quite a lot of change in the list."

"The lists have been more based on local votes over the last couple of years because of the travel restrictions — and this year it’s almost a return to normal." Though, he added, “we can’t pretend that this list is not affected by the pandemic and travel restrictions."

Earlier on 16 March, the restaurants that were ranked 51-100 were announced. Hong Kong had eight restaurants on the second half of the list; Tokyo, Singapore and Bangkok registered six each. India had four restaurant in 51-100 list - Bukhara in New Delhi, Americano, The Table, Ekaa in Mumbai.

Full list of Asia's Top 50 restaurants: