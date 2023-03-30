Speaking of Masque, the website calls it “Innovative takes on Indian classics in an industrial-chic setting." It was founded in 2016 by Aditi Dugar and led by head Chef Varun Totlani, Masque has won a string of accolades since its opening. From the One To Watch Award in 2020 to entering Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2021 and reaching The Best Restaurant in India status in 2023. With vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque’s degustation takes in dishes such as Kashmiri morels with patra (Colocasia leaves) stuffed with either fresh peas or barbecued pork, a Masque signature. Another highlight is the sea buckthorn pani puri, a spin on the Indian street food snack with semolina puri filled with seaweed-cured beetroot, topped with starfruit and served with a sea buckthorn paani sauce.