These 4 Indian airports figure in the list of world's top 100

NEW DELHI : The list of world's best airports is dominated by Asia with four among the top 100 being in India. For the eighth consecutive year, Singapore's Changi Airport has been voted as the World's Best Airport by international air travellers, according to a latest list by Skytrax, the organiser of World Airport Awards.

The World’s Top 10 Airports of 2020 are:

1) Singapore Changi Airport

2) Tokyo Haneda Airport

3) Hamad International Airport Doha

4) Incheon International Airport

5) Munich Airport

6) Hong Kong International Airport

7) Narita International Airport

8) Central Japan International Airport

9) Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

10) Kansai International Airport

The four Indian airports in list of world's top 100

1) Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport: Ranked at No. 50 all over the world, Delhi airport has been voted as India's best airport. Last year, Delhi was at 59th spot.

2) Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport: Two notches behind Delhi is Mumbai airport (52nd spot). The airport, whose ranking has improved since last year, has also been ranked as the one with the best staff in India. In the list of best airports handling 40 to 50 million passengers, Mumbai ranks eighth all over the world.

3) Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport: The 11-year-old airport has been ranked as the third best in India and 68th globally. Bengaluru airport has also been awarded as the best regional airport in India.

4) Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport: Fourth best in India, Hyderabad airport has been pushed down to No. 72 in the world's top 100 list. Last year, it was ranked 66th.

The World Airport Awards 2020 is based on a survey by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during a six-month survey period in which customer experience across airport service and product key performance indicators from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate was evaluated.

