There are over 40 cases of the new Covid-19 strain Delta Plus, which has been tagged as a "Variant of Concern" by the government, news agency ANI reported citing government sources.

"India reports 40 cases of Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus, most of the cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is still a variant of interest: Government sources," ANI said in a tweet.

India reports 40 cases of Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus, most of the cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is still a variant of interest: Government sources — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021





On Tuesday, a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry stated INSACOG had informed that the Delta Plus variant, "currently a variant of concern (VOC)", has these characteristics -- increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

The Union Health Ministry has advised Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu that the Public Health Response measures, while broadly remaining the same as have been implemented by them earlier, have to become more focused and effective.

The States Chief Secretaries have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters (as identified by INSACOG) including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis.

India is among the 10 countries where the Delta Plus mutation has been found so far. Besides India, the Delta Plus variant has been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!