These 5 Chief Justices likely to be elevated as Supreme Court judges
These names include Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court.
The central government is likely to clear the names of three high court chief justices and two HC judges recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court of India, said sources on Thursday. The apex court had recommended five names on December 13.
