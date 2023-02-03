These 5 Chief Justices likely to be elevated as Supreme Court judges

The central government is likely to clear the names of three high court chief justices and two HC judges recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court of India, said sources on Thursday. The apex court had recommended five names on December 13.

These names include Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court.

Sources aware of judicial appointments informed the news agency PTI that the Centre is likely to clear their appointments. With this, the working strength of the Supreme Court will go up to 32. Currently, it is 27.

The sanctioned strength of the apex court is 34, including the Chief Justice of India.

On January 31, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended two more names for elevation as top court judges -- Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad High Court, and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, High Court of Gujarat.

“The names recommended by us on December 13, 2022, shall have precedence over the two names recommended presently for appointment to the Supreme Court," the six-member SC Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said while recommending the names, PTI reported.

"Therefore, the appointments of five judges recommended on 13 December 2022 should be notified separately and earlier in point of time before the two judges recommended by this resolution," it had told the Law Ministry.

