Five states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal, have carried out over 43% of the total vaccinations in the country, according to the Health ministry data.

Of the total 7,59,79,651 vaccinations carried out till now, 3,33,10,437 were carried out in these five states.

Out of the 3,33,10,437 jabs administered in these five states - 2,91,54,577 were first doses and 4155860 were second doses, according to the data till 7 am on Sunday.

In Maharashtra, 73,54,244 vaccinations have been carried out which alone accounts for 9.68 per cent of the total vaccinations in the country.

A total of 69,23,008 vaccinations have been carried out in Gujarat which alone accounts for 9.11 per cent of the total vaccinations in the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, 66,43,096 vaccinations have been carried out which alone accounts for 8.74 per cent of the total vaccinations in the country.

A total of 64,31,601 vaccinations have been carried out in Rajasthan which alone accounts for 8.46 per cent of the total vaccinations in the country.

In West Bengal, 59,58,488 vaccinations have been carried out which alone accounts for 7.84 per cent of the total vaccinations in the country.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are also among states that are reporting high numbers of new COVID-19 cases.  

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656.

 Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 14 coronavirus deaths as 3,290 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 6,25,923.

The country recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest single-day rise since September, which took the total COVID-19 cases to 1,24,85,509, according to the health ministry data.

