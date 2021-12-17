Five states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal - account for more than half of India's active COVID-19 cases, the Centre data showed on Friday. And, all of them have reported Omicron cases.

As on December 17, the active COVID-19 tally stands at 86,415, of which 5 states account for 67,377 infections, the health ministry data showed today. Out of these, Kerala itself accounts for 40.31% of the country's total active case count. It currently has 34,836 active COVID infections.

Maharashtra has an active caseload of 10,372. Meanwhile, the active case count in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka stands at 7,506, 7476 and 7,187, respectively.

Omicron COVID-19 tally

Meanwhile, as many as 109 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far have been detected across 11 States and Union Territories. 40 cases were reported in Maharashtra, 22 in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Karnataka and Telangana, 5 each in Gujarat and Kerala, one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.

Addressing the press conference, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said, “World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low. It's likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, WHO added."

He further pointed out, people must adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and follow protocols as well while attending or hosting parties and functions in order to check the spread of the virus and its new variant as well.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargava listed dos and don'ts ahead of the upcoming weeks of Christmas and New Year celebrations when chances of cases rising in India is strong.

“This is the time to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities," Bhargava said

(With inputs from agencies)

