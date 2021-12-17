Meanwhile, as many as 109 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far have been detected across 11 States and Union Territories. 40 cases were reported in Maharashtra, 22 in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Karnataka and Telangana, 5 each in Gujarat and Kerala, one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.