The Ministry of Earth Sciences and India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10.

The weather department also predicted an increase in rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon would revive gradually over south peninsula including West coast and adjoining east central India from July 8.

It added that the conditions are not favourable for the monsoon's progress till July 7 due to the lack of a weather system.

The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards.

It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10, the IMD added.

After a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of June, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19.

In its forecast for the July, India Meteorological Department said the country as a whole will witness good rainfall this month.

Moreover, the IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Haryana and Delhi on July 5.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-west Delhi, Farukhnagar, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar (Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

The IMD has also issued 'Yellow alert' in North and South Karnataka for July 7 and 8.

IMD Director CS Patil said that Bengaluru is likely to experience rain and thundershower in the next two days.

"Circulation lies over Sri Lanka and neighborhood between 1.5 and 3.6 km above sea level. An increase in rainfall is expected from July 5. Yellow alert in North and South Karnataka on July 7-8. Bengaluru likely to experience rain and thundershower in the next two days," Patil said.

