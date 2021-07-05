Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >These 5 states may see heavy rainfall around 10 July as southwest monsoon advances: IMD

These 5 states may see heavy rainfall around 10 July as southwest monsoon advances: IMD

Premium
A rickshaw puller pulls his rickshaw during heavy rainfall, in Kolkata on Sunday.
2 min read . 03:54 PM IST Livemint

  • The IMD said the southwest monsoon would revive gradually over south peninsula including West coast and adjoining east central India from July 8
  • After a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of June, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19

The Ministry of Earth Sciences and India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences and India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10.

The weather department also predicted an increase in rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The weather department also predicted an increase in rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The IMD said the southwest monsoon would revive gradually over south peninsula including West coast and adjoining east central India from July 8.

It added that the conditions are not favourable for the monsoon's progress till July 7 due to the lack of a weather system.

The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards.

It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10, the IMD added.

After a good spell of rains in the first two and half weeks of June, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19.

In its forecast for the July, India Meteorological Department said the country as a whole will witness good rainfall this month.

`

Moreover, the IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Haryana and Delhi on July 5.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-west Delhi, Farukhnagar, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar (Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

The IMD has also issued 'Yellow alert' in North and South Karnataka for July 7 and 8.

IMD Director CS Patil said that Bengaluru is likely to experience rain and thundershower in the next two days.

"Circulation lies over Sri Lanka and neighborhood between 1.5 and 3.6 km above sea level. An increase in rainfall is expected from July 5. Yellow alert in North and South Karnataka on July 7-8. Bengaluru likely to experience rain and thundershower in the next two days," Patil said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!