Seven AAI airports namely Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Pune, Patna, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh that participated in ACI-ASQ (Airport Service Quality) survey in 2021 have been chosen for Voice of Customer Recognition under Airports Council International (ACI) World’s Voice of the Customer initiative, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed on Thursday.

The Airports Council International has initiated the ‘Voice of the Customer' initiative to acknowledge and recognize airports that continued to prioritize their customers and are committed to ensuring their voice was heard, even during the ongoing Covid.

The ASQ survey is the world-renowned and internationally established global bench marking programme measuring passenger’s satisfaction, whilst they travel through an airport, conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI).

ASQ Awards recognize those airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers.The ASQ programme provides the research tool and management information to better understand passengers’ views and what they want from an airport from the products and services standpoint.

