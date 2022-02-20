The Power Ministry has recently issued revised guidelines for EV charging infrastructure across the country. The government has undertaken multiple initiatives to promote the manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles in India.

With the considerable expansion in the EV charging infrastructure, the electric vehicles have started penetrating the Indian market.

Currently, India has a total of 1,640 operational public EV chargers. Out of which, nine cities – Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai – account for approximately 940 stations.

To enhance public charging infrastructure, the government has involved private and public agencies – BEE, EESL, PGCIL, NTPC, etc.

“Many private organisations have also come forward to install EV charging stations to develop convenient charging network grid to gain consumers’ confidence," the ministry of power said in a statement.

The ministry has planned that charging stations should be in an area of 3×3 km grid.

“The government has increased its focus initially on these nine mega cities (with population of over 4 million). The aggressive efforts undertaken by the government through various implementing agencies have resulted in rapid growth in deployment of public EV charging infrastructure," the statement said.

There has been additional installation of 678 public EV charging stations between October 2021 to January 2022 in these 9 cities, which is about 2.5 times of the earlier numbers, during the same period, about 1.8 lakh new electric vehicles, it added.

After the saturation of EV infrastructure in these mega cities, the government has plans to expand the coverage to other cities in a phased manner, it further said.

Recently, the power ministry has revised the guidelines and standards on January 14, 2022, with the following amendments:

- To provide an affordable tariff chargeable by public EV charging station operators and owners and Electric Vehicle (EV) owners.

- Enable owners of electric vehicles to charge EVs at their residences or offices using their existing electricity connections.

- A revenue sharing model has been suggested for land use to make a public charging station financially viable from an operational perspective.

- Timelines have been prescribed for providing connectivity to the Public Charging Station (PCS) for faster rollout of EV public charging.

- Technical requirements for public charging stations have been elaborated.

The Oil Marketing Companies have announced the setting up of 22,000 EV charging stations in prominent cities and on national highways across the country.

Out of 22,000 EV charging stations, 10,000 will be installed by IOCL, 7,000 will be installed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), and the rest of 5,000 will be installed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL).

IOCL has already installed 439 EV charging stations and plans to install another 2,000 EV charging stations over the next year. BPCL has installed 52 charging stations, while HPCL has installed 382 charging stations.

The Department of Heavy Industry has recently sanctioned 1576 nos of Public Charging Stations for 25 Highways & Expressways, which shall be located within every 25 km of range on both sides of these expressways and highways.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.