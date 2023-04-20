‘These are not just physical relations’: Top statements of CJI Chandrachud in same sex marriage hearing2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:13 PM IST
- The Supreme Court concluded the third day hearing of pleas to grant legal sanction to same-sex marriage
Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud is heading the five judge bench hearing the arguments on legalisation of same-sex marriage. As the third day of the televised hearing concluded, the much attended hearing received mixed bag of flattery and brickbats. All this while India patiently awaits a judgement, a law, on granting legal sanction to marriage between same-sex couples.
