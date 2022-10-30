These are the most-delayed road and rail projects of India: Govt report

These are the most-delayed road and rail projects of India: Govt report2 min read . 12:44 PM IST
- As per the Centre's report, the road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects, followed by railways and petroleum
The Central government has released a report that mentions the delayed infrastructure projects in the country. As per the Centre's report, the road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects at 262, followed by railways at 115 and the petroleum sector at 89.
The report mentions, of the 835 road-related projects, 262 are delayed. In railways, out of 173 projects, 115 are delayed, while for petroleum, 89 out of 140 projects are delayed.
The report includes infrastructure projects up till September 2022.
The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is mandated to monitor central sector infrastructure projects costing ₹150 crore and above.
The IPMD comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
As per the report, three rail projects have remained unfinished for more than 20 years. The muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most-delayed project. It is delayed by 276 months (23 years).
The second-most delayed project is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project which is delayed by 247 months. The third-most delayed project is Belapur-Seawood-Urban Electrified Double Line, which is delayed by 228 months.
The total original cost of implementation of 173 projects when sanctioned, was of the order of ₹3,72,761.45 crore, which later increased to ₹6,23,008.98 crore, implying a cost overrun of 67.1%.
The expenditure incurred on these projects till September 2022 is ₹3,50,349.9 crore, which is 56.2% of the anticipated cost of the projects.
About the road transport and highways sector, the report stated that the total original cost of implementation of 835 projects when sanctioned, was ₹4,94,300.45 crore. This was subsequently anticipated at ₹5,26,481.88 crore, implying a cost overrun of 6.5%.
The expenditure incurred on these projects till September 2022 is ₹3,21,980.33 crore, which is 61.2% of the anticipated cost of the projects.
In the petroleum sector, it said the total original cost of implementation of 140 projects when sanctioned, was of the order of ₹3,64,330.55 crore, which rose to ₹3,84,102.18 crore, showing a cost overrun of 5.4%.
The expenditure incurred on these projects till September 2022 is ₹1,38,460.78 crore, which is 36% of the anticipated cost of the projects.
