Your passwords might be easier to guess than you think. NordPass, a proprietary password manager launched in 2019, has published a list of the world's 200 most common passwords in 2022 which hackers can easily crack. The list ranges from "123456", "iloveyou", to famous football clubs such as "liverpool", "arsenal".

The report mentioned, "people still use weak passwords to protect their accounts".

Here's a list of passwords that were cracked in less than 1 second:

password

123456

123456789

qwerty

12345678

111111

12345

123123

123456

1234

1234567890

000000

555555

666666

123321

654321

7777777

123

777777

1111

987654321

121212

abc123

azerty

159753

1q2w3e4r

54321

222222

qwertyuiop

qwerty123

qazwsx

vip

asdasd

123qwe

123654

iloveyou

a1b2c3

999999

1q2w3e

usr

1111111

333333

123123123

11111111

1qaz2wsx

password1

987654321

gfhjkm

159357

abcd1234

789456

aaaaaa

zxcvbnm

asdghjkl

1234qwer

88888888

dragon

987654

888888

qwe123

football

3601

asdfgh

master

samsung

killer

12345678910

1234561

12344321

000000

444444

101010

fuckyou

qazwsxxedc

789456123

super123

qwer1234

123456789a

147258369

98765

q1w2e3r4

232323

102030

12341234

147258

shadow

123456a

87654321

10203

pokemon

princess

baseball

monkey

jordon

love

1111111111

11223344

123456789

asdf1234

147852

252525

11111

loulou

superman

qweasdzxc

soccer

qqqqqq

123abc

computer

qweased

zxcvbn

sunshine

1234554321

asd123

marina

lol123

a123456

Password

123789

jordon23

212121

7654321

qwerty1

123456789

naruto

internet

doudou

55555

martin

xxxxxx

1qazxsw2

charlie

12345qwert

zzzzzz

q1w2e3

147852369

hello

welcome

456123

secret

matrix

zaq12wsx

password123

qwertyu

hunter

freedom

999999999

eminem

junior

696969

juventus

batman

12qwaszx

passw0rd

soleil

nikita

Password1

qweqwe

robert

starwars

liverpool

bonjour

124578

In India, the common passwords list includes names like "hanuman", "saibaba", "bangalore", "hyderabad", etc.

A list of common passwords used by Indians which were cracked in less than 1 second are:

88888888

saibaba

qwerty12

reset123

12341234

1234abcd

bangalore

qwerty123456

123123

computer

786786786

111122222

indian

abc12345

admin123

98765432

654321

143143

786786

pa55word

a1b2c3d4

godisgreat

1q2w3e4r

aaaa1111

q1w2e3r4

sandeep

deepak

9876543

aditya

99999999

a12345678

ganesh

sangeeta

goodluck

prashant

hyderabad

zxcvbnm

12345678910

anuradha

hanuman

NordPass's researchers classified the data from 30 countries into various verticals, which allowed them to perform a statistical analysis based on gender and region.

The list of passwords was compiled in partnership with independent researchers specializing in research of cybersecurity incidents.