These are the world's most common passwords-Is yours on the list?2 min read . 07:49 AM IST
- The list ranges from ‘123456’, ‘iloveyou’, to famous football clubs such as ‘liverpool’, ‘arsenal’
Your passwords might be easier to guess than you think. NordPass, a proprietary password manager launched in 2019, has published a list of the world's 200 most common passwords in 2022 which hackers can easily crack. The list ranges from "123456", "iloveyou", to famous football clubs such as "liverpool", "arsenal".
Your passwords might be easier to guess than you think. NordPass, a proprietary password manager launched in 2019, has published a list of the world's 200 most common passwords in 2022 which hackers can easily crack. The list ranges from "123456", "iloveyou", to famous football clubs such as "liverpool", "arsenal".
The report mentioned, "people still use weak passwords to protect their accounts".
The report mentioned, "people still use weak passwords to protect their accounts".
In India, the common passwords list includes names like "hanuman", "saibaba", "bangalore", "hyderabad", etc.
In India, the common passwords list includes names like "hanuman", "saibaba", "bangalore", "hyderabad", etc.
NordPass's researchers classified the data from 30 countries into various verticals, which allowed them to perform a statistical analysis based on gender and region.
NordPass's researchers classified the data from 30 countries into various verticals, which allowed them to perform a statistical analysis based on gender and region.
The list of passwords was compiled in partnership with independent researchers specializing in research of cybersecurity incidents.
The list of passwords was compiled in partnership with independent researchers specializing in research of cybersecurity incidents.