These are top sites that Indians visited in November 2023

Google emerged as the most visited site according to the data released by The World of Statistics, released on the most visited websites in India in November 2023. The popularity of Google continues to remain unparalleled on the internet, and it is expected to dominate the web space for decades to come.

Youtube.com is marked as the second most visited website. Whether you want to watch the newest movie trailers or music videos, or watch travel vlogs, Ted Talks, or whatever else you like - YouTube has it all.

The third position was occupied by facebook.com. We know 'social media' today thanks to Facebook, one of the first platforms to establish it. Many relatives/friends, old and new, are now connected through social media, and gaps are being bridged like never before. Facebook remains popular among generations worldwide, despite millennials and Gen-Z ditching it for newer social hubs like Instagram, TikTok, etc.

Followed by xhamster.desi, instagram.com, cricbuzz.com, xhamster.com, samsung.com, aajtak.in, whatsapp.com.

Last year, Mint reported that The Department of Telecom (DoT) has sent email to internet service providers and asked them to block 63 websites based on the order of a Pune court, and block 4 websites based on the order of the Uttarakhand High Court and directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

According to the IT Rules 2021 invoked by MeitY, IT companies are mandated to remove or disable access to content hosted, stored or published by them which "shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct" and also content which is allegedly impersonated or artificially morphed.

Our communication, entertainment, retrieval of information, and business activities have all been changed by the World Wide Web.

Websites and online presence are as important as any other form of traditional marketing for businesses and individuals alike. For a better understanding of the Internet world, it's important to stay up to date on trends and statistics.

