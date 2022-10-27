Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  These are world's ‘most’ and ‘least’ secured countries

These are world's ‘most’ and ‘least’ secured countries

1 min read . 11:10 AM ISTLivemint
Singapore is world's most secured countries

  • The survey evaluated around 120 countries based on the safety and security of the country's citizens

A report by a global analytics firm listed the world's most secure and least secure countries on Thursday. The firm, Gallup, has declared East Asia as the most secure region in the world in its Law and Order Index 2022.

The report proclaimed that Afghanistan is the world's "least secure" country amid unabated human rights violations due to Taliban rule.

Afghanistan emerged with a score of 51 as the survey was conducted on the basis of how safe people feel in their communities or have been prone to theft or assault in the previous year.

The survey evaluated around 120 countries based on the safety and security of the country's citizens.

Despite the low score in 2021, Afghanistan's score was an improvement over its previous result in 2019, which was 43 according to Gallup's survey. The surveys conducted by Gallup in Afghanistan in 2021 were conducted when the US withdrew its troops.

However, Singapore was rated as the most secure, with a score of 96 in the survey report.

India scored 80 points in Gallup's report, below Pakistan and Sri Lanka with a marginal difference in points. However, UK and Bangladesh were placed below India.

World's 5 most secure countries on Gallup's Index

  • Singapore 96
  • Tajikistan 95
  • Norway 93
  • Switzerland 92
  • Indonesia 92

World's five least secure countries

  • Afghanistan 51
  • Gabon 54
  • Venezuela 55
  • DR Congo 58
  • Sierra Leone 59

