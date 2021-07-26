The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said there would be no power supply in several areas of city from July 26- July 31 as it would be installing new MEI switchgear of Bank-1 and Bank-2, at 66/11kv Austin Town Sub-Station. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company will be replacing 15 old 11KV Areva switchgear.

There will be no power supply from July 26 to July 31 between 10 am and 5 pm in these areas: Victoria Layout, Palm Grove Road, Agaram, Viveknagar, Sonnenahalli, Vannarpet. Austin Town, Anjaneya Temple Street, KSRP Quatrus, Lindon street, Palm Grove Road, Xavior Layout, Y.G. Palyam

F2 FEEDER: Air Force Hospital, Domlur, Lifestyle, Campbell Road Junction, Richmond Road, Rudrappa Garden, Austin town, Neelasandra, Bazar Street, R.K. Garden, Rose Garden, ORC road, as per a report by Indian Express.

Recently, Bengaluru faced power cuts from July 12 to July 17 in areas that fell under the Jayanagara Sub Station. The affected areas included HSR Layout, Wilson Garden, KH Road, Siddaiah Road, Telecom Layout, Maruthi Layout, Beereshwara Nagar Industrial area, Doddamane Industrial area, Sarakki Market, BCMC Layout, Puttenahalli Layout, Lalbagh Road, Bank Colony and Rose Garden. The power cuts took place between 10 am to 5:30 pm.

