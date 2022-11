The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced power cuts in some parts of the city due to maintenance work undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

The KTPCL has been carrying out repair and other projects like strengthening of existing transmission lines, replacement of conductors, construction of new lines, structure work and tests, among other works.

BESCOM schedules power cuts every month as it undertakes several projects which have been overdue and impending due to incessant rain and flooding that had gripped the city during the rains for weeks.

As per Hindustan Times report, the power cut will last from 10 am and 4 pm which is around for six hours.

Here are the affected areas which will face power cuts this weekend:

The areas that will be affected on 19-20 November are the areas that comes in BESCOM circle: Davanagere, BESCOM Division: Davanagere, Nelamangala.

These are the list of areas that will be affected on 19 November - B T Layout, K R Road, Imam Nagara, Arli Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, SP Office, RTO Office, SMK Nagara, Shekarappa Nagara, Gujjari Line, T C Layout, Bamboo Bazar, Anekonda, Choudeswari Temple, Mahaveera Bhavana, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara M B Kere, Chaluvadi Kere, Apmc A, B, C and D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Show Room, SJM Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara, SPS Nagara, B N Layout, Basha Nagara 1st to 7th Cross, Rajaulla Mustafa Nagara, B D Layout, SSM Nagara, Rajkumar Layout, Mandakki Batti, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Koli Channappa, Davanagere Feeder Areas, Vani Rice Mill surrounding areas, Vidyanagara and its surrounding areas, Huskur Road, Telecom Layout Mylanahalli, Kanegowdanahalli, Basavanahalli, Islampura, Ananthapura, Byrnayakanahalli, Bolmaranahalli, Thyagadahalli, Kukkanahalli, Gollahalli, Byrashetti Halli, Gopalapura, Shyambhatarapalya, Thottigere, Huskur, Bethanagere, Bommashettihalli, Arjunabettahalli, Hyadal, Deganahalli and surrounding villages

These are the list of areas that will be affected on 20 November - Huskur Road, Telecom Layout Mylanahalli, Kanegowdanahalli, Basavanahalli, Islampura, Ananthapura, Byrnayakanahalli, Bolmaranahalli, Thyagadahalli, Kukkanahalli, Gollahalli, Byrashetti Halli, Gopalapura, Shyambhatarapalya, Thottigere, Huskur, Bethanagere, Bommashettihalli, Arjunabettahalli, Hyadal, Deganahalli and surrounding villages, Industrial area surrounding.