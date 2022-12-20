Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  These areas in Bengaluru to face power cuts on 21 December; see full list here

These areas in Bengaluru to face power cuts on 21 December; see full list here

1 min read . 02:26 PM ISTLivemint
Bengaluru power cut

  • As per BESCOM, power cut will be carried out between 10 am and 4 pm, however, some are likely to see power cuts till 5 pm.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has informed about the possible power cuts in the city tomorrow i.e. on 21 December as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is set to carry out quarterly maintenance work.

As per BESCOM, power cut will be carried out between 10 am and 4 pm, however, some are likely to see power cuts till 5 pm.

BESCOM schedules power cuts every month as it undertakes several maintenance and repair works which have been overdue and impending.

Several parts of the city is also facing power cut today i.e. on 20 December due to quarterly maintenance The circle affected areas are include Hunseghatta, Suguru, Mathsghatta and Ganganghtta. The power in these areas will be restored by 4 pm.

21 December:

KTPCL Circle: BRAZ, BMAZ South

KTPCL Division: Doddaballapura, Somanahalli

BESCOM Circle: BRC Kengeri, South

BESCOM Division: Nelamangala, Hoskote, Kengeri

As per BESCOM, No load affected as 220kV KIADB R/s will be fed from 220kV R/s Gowribidanur and 220kV Begur R/s will be fed from 220kV R/s Devanahalli H/W park.

The areas that will face power cut are Doddaballapura, Somanahalli, Kengeri, Indiranagar, Shivajinagar, Nelamangala, Gundamgere, Hosahalli, Sasalu and surrounding areas. 

