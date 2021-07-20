1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 08:21 AM ISTLivemint
Delhi-NCR has continued to witness rainfall since Sunday, resulting in waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida, and Delhi
Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light intensity rainfall along with thunderstorms for several north Indian states. As per the IMD weather Tuesday's predictions, light rainfall would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, and Sonipat (Haryana) on July 20.
Additionally, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh--Amroha, Narora, Debai, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Tundla, Etah, Jalesar, Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Agra during the next 2 hours.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather said that Delhi rains are expected to make a good comeback with showers for the next two to three days.
Easterly and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal as well as Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are feeding moisture over Delhi and the adjoining area.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi including Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, ITO, President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantt, Lodi Road, Safdarjung, R K Puram, Chhattarpur during next 2 hours," the IMD added.
The relative humidity was recorded at 94% at 8.15 am.