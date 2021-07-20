The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light intensity rainfall along with thunderstorms for several north Indian states. As per the IMD weather Tuesday's predictions, light rainfall would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, and Sonipat (Haryana) on July 20.

Additionally, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh--Amroha, Narora, Debai, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Tundla, Etah, Jalesar, Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Agra during the next 2 hours.

Delhi-NCR has continued to witness rainfall since Sunday, resulting in waterlogging affecting vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida, and Delhi.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said that Delhi rains are expected to make a good comeback with showers for the next two to three days.

Easterly and southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal as well as Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are feeding moisture over Delhi and the adjoining area.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi including Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, ITO, President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantt, Lodi Road, Safdarjung, R K Puram, Chhattarpur during next 2 hours," the IMD added.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 94% at 8.15 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am in Delhi stood at 89.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

