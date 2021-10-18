It seems winter will come early this year. Dhankhar village in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh and Upper reaches of Badrinath in Uttrakhand received snowfall today.

Dhankhar village in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall today pic.twitter.com/8F6KTgQldQ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

Uttarakhand | Upper reaches of Badrinath receive snowfall following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/iJKi2MbmQt — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

The IMD also reported that the mercury has dropped in the district, especially in Pipalkoti, Ghat, Pokhari areas, including district headquarter Gopeshwar. The areas at the higher altitude have also received snowfall.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi, NCR today. The weather department had predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall for the national capital and its adjoining areas.

"Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squally winds (speed reaching occasionally 40-50 kmph) very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours," the statement issued by the IMD on Sunday read.

