These areas of Himachal and Uttarakhand received snowfall today1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 11:15 AM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand
|
Listen to this article
It seems winter will come early this year. Dhankhar village in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh and Upper reaches of Badrinath in Uttrakhand received snowfall today.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.
The IMD also reported that the mercury has dropped in the district, especially in Pipalkoti, Ghat, Pokhari areas, including district headquarter Gopeshwar. The areas at the higher altitude have also received snowfall.
Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi, NCR today. The weather department had predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall for the national capital and its adjoining areas.
"Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squally winds (speed reaching occasionally 40-50 kmph) very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours," the statement issued by the IMD on Sunday read.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!