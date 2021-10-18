Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >These areas of Himachal and Uttarakhand received snowfall today

These areas of Himachal and Uttarakhand received snowfall today

Premium
Dhankhar village in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall today.
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It seems winter will come early this year. Dhankhar village in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh and  Upper reaches of Badrinath in Uttrakhand received snowfall today.

It seems winter will come early this year. Dhankhar village in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh and  Upper reaches of Badrinath in Uttrakhand received snowfall today.

 

 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

 

 

The IMD also reported that the mercury has dropped in the district, especially in Pipalkoti, Ghat, Pokhari areas, including district headquarter Gopeshwar. The areas at the higher altitude have also received snowfall.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Pune-Mumbai Expressway: 3 died, 6 injured in road mishap

Premium

India in no hurry to unwind stimulus but oil a worry, s ...

Premium

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Surat packaging factory; 2 ...

Premium

Covid-19: India logs 13,596 new cases, lowest in nearly ...

The IMD also reported that the mercury has dropped in the district, especially in Pipalkoti, Ghat, Pokhari areas, including district headquarter Gopeshwar. The areas at the higher altitude have also received snowfall.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Pune-Mumbai Expressway: 3 died, 6 injured in road mishap

Premium

India in no hurry to unwind stimulus but oil a worry, s ...

Premium

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Surat packaging factory; 2 ...

Premium

Covid-19: India logs 13,596 new cases, lowest in nearly ...

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi, NCR today. The weather department had predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall for the national capital and its adjoining areas. 

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi, NCR today. The weather department had predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall for the national capital and its adjoining areas. 

"Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squally winds (speed reaching occasionally 40-50 kmph) very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours," the statement issued by the IMD on Sunday read.

"Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squally winds (speed reaching occasionally 40-50 kmph) very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours," the statement issued by the IMD on Sunday read.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!