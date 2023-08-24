India achieved a remarkable feat with Chandrayaan-3 accomplished a soft-landing on the Moon's southern pole on 23 August. With this achievement, the culmination of pivotal phase of lunar exploration heralds. The moon rover Pragyan rolled out from the lander Vikram to begin its exploration of the uncharted lunar surface, ISRO said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

But did you know two actors already own a piece of land on moon. Yes. Shah Rukh Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput owned a piece of land on moon.

In a throwback interview in 2009, SRK had revealed that a lady from Australia has been buying a little land for him every year on his birthday. The actor owns sought-after area on moon which is known as the Sea of Tranquility. As per India.com report, the price of 1-acre which is approximately 43,560 sq ft or 4,047 sq mtrs is around $37.50 ( ₹1758.75) and the the superstar have been gifted several acres there.

In an old interview with Zee News he had said, “An Australian lady buys a little land on the moon for me every year on my birthday. She has been buying it for a while now and I get these certificates from the Lunar Republic Society. She writes me colourful emails (in the sense one line is red, one is blue and so on). I feel blessed to have the love of so many people worldwide," as reported by India Today.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also owns a land on the moon. In 2018, the late actor had purchased a piece of land on the far side of the moon called the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy.’ As per reports, the price the piece of land on the moon had cost him ₹55 lakh. The late actor also an advanced telescope named Meade 14″ LX600. This helped him watch the piece of his land from his home.

Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant started off in the entertainment industry with TV shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and later got positive feedback for his performance in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta'. The actor later shifted to the big screen and was seen in movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'Chhichhore', 'Dil Bechara' among others. Apart from acting, he was interested in reading books and astrophysics. He was found dead at his Bandra apartment on 14 June 2020.