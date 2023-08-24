These Bollywood actors own plots of land on the moon. Check property name, price here2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 02:23 PM IST
With India achieved a remarkable feat as Chandrayaan-3 accomplished a soft-landing on the Moon's southern pole, these two actors already own land on the Moon.
India achieved a remarkable feat with Chandrayaan-3 accomplished a soft-landing on the Moon's southern pole on 23 August. With this achievement, the culmination of pivotal phase of lunar exploration heralds. The moon rover Pragyan rolled out from the lander Vikram to begin its exploration of the uncharted lunar surface, ISRO said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.