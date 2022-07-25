Home
These Bollywood stars have recently turned entrepreneurs Pankaj Tripathi 1 min read . 11:23 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
When Madhuri Dixit supported entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, she entered the startup scene in 2014 with GOQii. Priyanka Chopra is known for backing online dating app Bumble. More recently, a number of Bollywood actors have turned entrepreneurs. Let’s have a look.
Alia Bhatt
Varun Dhawan
Rakul Preet Singh
Abhishek Banerjee
Kriti Sanon
Malaika Arora
Deepika Padukone
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Ayushmann Khurana
Pankaj Tripathi
Shefali Shah