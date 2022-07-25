Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  These Bollywood stars have recently turned entrepreneurs

1 min read . 11:23 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

When Madhuri Dixit supported entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, she entered the startup scene in 2014 with GOQii. Priyanka Chopra is known for backing online dating app Bumble. More recently, a number of Bollywood actors have turned entrepreneurs. Let’s have a look.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh
Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Ayushmann Khurana
Ayushmann Khurana
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi
Shefali Shah
Shefali Shah
