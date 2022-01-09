Covid third wave: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that pregnant women and 'divyang' (differently-abled) employees of central government departments have been exempted from attending office, but they will be required to remain available and work from home.

All officials and staff living in the containment zone shall also be exempted from coming to office till the time containment zone is denotified, he added while briefing about the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in the wake of the third wave of Covid.

The minister informed that the physical attendance of employees below the level of Under Secretary has been restricted to 50% of the actual strength and the remaining 50% shall work from home. Roster will be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned, he added.

However, the minister said, the officials who are not attending the office and are working from home shall remain available on telephone and other electronic means of communications at all times.

In view of the rapid spread of the virus, Singh said that a DoPT memorandum has been issued with the advice that the official meetings shall be conducted as far as possible through video conferencing. Similarly, personal meetings with visitors are to be avoided, unless absolutely necessary, he said.

In order to avoid overcrowding in the office premises, the Minister said, the officials shall follow staggered timings, (a) 9 am to 5.30 p.m. and (b) 10 am to 6.30 p.m.

Singh said that the guidelines issuedwill remain in force till 31st January 2022. In the meantime, regular review will be carried out from time to time and the guidelines may be revised accordingly depending on the situation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.