The union government has approved non-productivity linked or ad hoc bonus for central government employees for the financial year 2020-21.

The calculation ceiling for payment of this bonus would be monthly emoluments of ₹7,000.

The non-productivity linked bonus (ad-hoc bonus), as said by the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry, would be paid to the central government employees in Group C and all non-gazetted employees in Group B, who are not covered by any productivity-linked bonus scheme.

According to the office memorandum, the employees of central para military forces and armed forces too would be eligible for the bonus.

Eligibility

The bonus will be given to only those employees who were in service as on March 31, 2021, and have rendered at least six months of continuous service during 2020-21 fiscal year would be eligible for this ad hoc bonus.

Pro-rata payment will be admissible to the eligible employees for a period of continuous service during the year from six months to a full year, the eligibility period being taken in terms of the number of months of service (rounded off to the nearest number of months), the Department of Expenditure said.

Causal labour who have worked for six days a week for at least 240 days for each year for three years or more will also be eligible for the non-PLB payment bonus.

"The quantum of ad hoc bonus will be worked out on the basis of average emoluments/calculation ceiling whichever is lower," the Department of Expenditure said.

To calculate ad hoc bonus for one day, the average emoluments in a year will be divided by 30.4 (average number of days in a month).

This will, thereafter, be multiplied by the number of days of bonus granted.

Giving an illustration, the memorandum said given the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments of ₹7,000 (where actual average emoluments exceed ₹7,000), the non-productivity linked bonus or ad-hoc bonus for 30 days would work out to be ₹6,908.

It also clarified that in case of employees who resigned, retired from service or expired before March 31, 2021, the ad hoc bonus would be paid only to those who superannuated or retired on medical grounds or died before March 31, 2021, but after completing at least six months regular service during the year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.