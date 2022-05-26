The pandemic has changed many things including the way we work. And now with people having the option to choose whether to work from home or office, etc, the perception of the perfect workplace and how to work has also changed immensely. Taking these changes into account, mobile access technology company Kisi released a new study about the best and worst cities in terms of work-life balance. Read here:

Which are the best and worst cities in terms of work-life balance?

The best city for work-life balance is the Norwegian capital Oslo and the most overworked is Dubai.

Some financial and corporate hubs, which have long been economic powerhouses, ranked poorly. New York City plunged in the rankings, coming in at 59 out of 100 cities, down from 38 the year before and 21 in 2019 before the pandemic took hold. London, while ranked significantly higher, also fell — to 27 in 2022 from 20 the year before and 12 in 2019.

Burned-out workers may instead want to consider Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, or Sydney, where less than 10% of the population is overworked, according to the study. Those who cherish their five-minute morning commute from bed to living room may want to ponder Singapore, Washington D.C. or Austin, where the highest percentage of jobs can be performed remotely at in and around 50%.

How the list was prepared?

While preparing this study, the company looked at factors including work intensity and city livability as well as quality health care, affordable cost-of-living, and ample time off.

For example, a typical worker in Finland's Helsinki (number three for work- life balance on the list) takes a full month of paid vacation every year. On the other hand, the norm in Los Angeles is just one week.

Kisi studied 51 U.S. metro areas and 49 major global cities across more than 130 data points — such as rates of overwork, access to health care, and safety metrics to gauge the work intensity, rights and the well-being of inhabitants.

“Recent years have tested the support structures in place for employees around the world," said Bernhard Mehl, chief executive officer of Kisi. “The ongoing stress and disruption brought about by the pandemic has been followed by war in Ukraine, contributing to global instability that will be felt for years to come."

(With inputs from agencies)