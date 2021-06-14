Maharashtra's cumulative count of black fungus or mucormycosis cases reached 7,395 on Sunday, as per the state health department. Of these, 644 people infected to black fungus have died, while 2,212 have recovered from the disease.

The maximum number of black fungus cases were reported in Pune, Nagpur, and Aurangabad districts.

Mumbai has 340 active cases of black fungus in the city.

Recently, the state government has put a cap on the rates for treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus, at private hospitals.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this.

