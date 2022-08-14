OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  These companies added over 1.5 lakh crore to market cap last week
Listen to this article

Six of the ten most valuable firms saw an increase in their total market worth of 1,56,247.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) recording the largest gain. While Infosys, HUL and LIC faced losses over the holiday-shortened week, RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Finance saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap). Due to Muharram, stock markets were closed on Tuesday.

Also Read: TCS, Wipro, HCL chalk out plans to retain employees amid high attrition

The RIL was valued at a whopping 17,81,028.47 crore, up from 66,772.08 crore. TCS had an increase in its market capitalisation of 12,642.03 crore to 12,44,004.29 crore, and HDFC Bank saw an increase of 32,346.90 crore to 8,25,207.35 crore.

Also Read: ICICI Bank, PNB hike external benchmark based lending rates

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation increased by 25,467.37 billion to 6,08,729.12 billion, and HDFC's increased by 18,679.93 billion to 4,45,759.90 billion. Bajaj Finance's market value rose by 339.04 crore to 4,42,496.12 crore.

Also Read: CCI clears HDFC group reorganization, Adani group's acquisition of cement business

The mcap of Infosys, in comparison, dropped by 9,262.29 crore to 6,70,920.64 crore. HUL experienced a decline in value of 11,454.26 crore to 6,09,765.92 crore, and LIC had a decline in value of 3,289.00 crore to 4,31,459.72 crore. SBI's market capitalisation remained at 4,73,584.52 billion.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will hold AGM on August 29: Check details

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valuable domestic company in the top-10 list of companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and LIC.

The major benchmark indices last week registered increases for the fourth consecutive week, with the Sensex rising by 1,074% or 1.83% and the Nifty rising by 300 points or 1.95% on a weekly basis.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

'Prepared for failure': Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reply when questioned on Akasa Air

2 min read . 05:12 PM IST
`Right quarter panel of the upcoming Ola Electric Car as teased online

Ola Electric Car debut on August 15: What we know so far

2 min read . 12:22 PM IST
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) chairman MR Kumar said that the company is keen to re-enter the mediclaim segment. (Reuters)

LIC awaiting regulatory clarity to re-enter mediclaim segment: Chief

2 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout