These companies added over ₹1.5 lakh crore to market cap last week2 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 12:32 PM IST
While these companies added more than ₹1.5 lakh crore to market cap, can you take a guess which company recorded the largest gain?
While these companies added more than ₹1.5 lakh crore to market cap, can you take a guess which company recorded the largest gain?
Listen to this article
Six of the ten most valuable firms saw an increase in their total market worth of ₹1,56,247.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) recording the largest gain. While Infosys, HUL and LIC faced losses over the holiday-shortened week, RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Finance saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap). Due to Muharram, stock markets were closed on Tuesday.