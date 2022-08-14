These companies added over 1.5 lakh crore to market cap last week

Six of the ten most valuable firms saw an increase in their total market worth of ₹1,56,247.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) recording the largest gain. While Infosys, HUL and LIC faced losses over the holiday-shortened week, RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Finance saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap). Due to Muharram, stock markets were closed on Tuesday.

