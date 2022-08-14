Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  These companies added over 1.5 lakh crore to market cap last week

These companies added over 1.5 lakh crore to market cap last week

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation increased by 25,467.37 billion to 6,08,729.12 billion.
2 min read . 12:32 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

While these companies added more than 1.5 lakh crore to market cap, can you take a guess which company recorded the largest gain?

Listen to this article
Six of the ten most valuable firms saw an increase in their total market worth of 1,56,247.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) recording the largest gain. While Infosys, HUL and LIC faced losses over the holiday-shortened week, RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Finance saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap). Due to Muharram, stock markets were closed on Tuesday.

Also Read: TCS, Wipro, HCL chalk out plans to retain employees amid high attrition

The RIL was valued at a whopping 17,81,028.47 crore, up from 66,772.08 crore. TCS had an increase in its market capitalisation of 12,642.03 crore to 12,44,004.29 crore, and HDFC Bank saw an increase of 32,346.90 crore to 8,25,207.35 crore.

Also Read: ICICI Bank, PNB hike external benchmark based lending rates

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation increased by 25,467.37 billion to 6,08,729.12 billion, and HDFC's increased by 18,679.93 billion to 4,45,759.90 billion. Bajaj Finance's market value rose by 339.04 crore to 4,42,496.12 crore.

Also Read: CCI clears HDFC group reorganization, Adani group's acquisition of cement business

The mcap of Infosys, in comparison, dropped by 9,262.29 crore to 6,70,920.64 crore. HUL experienced a decline in value of 11,454.26 crore to 6,09,765.92 crore, and LIC had a decline in value of 3,289.00 crore to 4,31,459.72 crore. SBI's market capitalisation remained at 4,73,584.52 billion.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will hold AGM on August 29: Check details

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valuable domestic company in the top-10 list of companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and LIC.

The major benchmark indices last week registered increases for the fourth consecutive week, with the Sensex rising by 1,074% or 1.83% and the Nifty rising by 300 points or 1.95% on a weekly basis.

(With PTI inputs)

