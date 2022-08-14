These companies added over 1.5 lakh crore to market cap last week

These companies added over ₹1.5 lakh crore to market cap last week2 min read . 12:32 PM IST
While these companies added more than ₹1.5 lakh crore to market cap, can you take a guess which company recorded the largest gain?
Six of the ten most valuable firms saw an increase in their total market worth of ₹1,56,247.35 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) recording the largest gain. While Infosys, HUL and LIC faced losses over the holiday-shortened week, RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Finance saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap). Due to Muharram, stock markets were closed on Tuesday.
The RIL was valued at a whopping ₹17,81,028.47 crore, up from ₹66,772.08 crore. TCS had an increase in its market capitalisation of ₹12,642.03 crore to ₹12,44,004.29 crore, and HDFC Bank saw an increase of ₹32,346.90 crore to ₹8,25,207.35 crore.
ICICI Bank's market capitalisation increased by ₹25,467.37 billion to ₹6,08,729.12 billion, and HDFC's increased by ₹18,679.93 billion to ₹4,45,759.90 billion. Bajaj Finance's market value rose by ₹339.04 crore to ₹4,42,496.12 crore.
The mcap of Infosys, in comparison, dropped by ₹9,262.29 crore to ₹6,70,920.64 crore. HUL experienced a decline in value of ₹11,454.26 crore to ₹6,09,765.92 crore, and LIC had a decline in value of ₹3,289.00 crore to ₹4,31,459.72 crore. SBI's market capitalisation remained at ₹4,73,584.52 billion.
Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valuable domestic company in the top-10 list of companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and LIC.
The major benchmark indices last week registered increases for the fourth consecutive week, with the Sensex rising by 1,074% or 1.83% and the Nifty rising by 300 points or 1.95% on a weekly basis.
(With PTI inputs)
