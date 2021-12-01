These countries are slapping the unvaccinated with fines, bans

The country with one of the lowest inoculation rates in western Europe will remain in lockdown until mid-December. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg has vowed to then lift restrictions for the vaccinated or people recently recovered from the virus. A lockdown for the unvaccinated will probably persist, though they can still go to work with a negative test. Officials are also working on plans to impose mandatory vaccinations from February, with fines reaching as high as 7,200 euros ($8,151).

