These Delhi markets will be redeveloped in Phase 1: Arvind Kejriwal1 min read . 04:53 PM IST
Various markets in Delhi will be redeveloped in terms of infrastructure, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said. He said the markets would be branded in a phase-wise manner and boost employment.
“We are taking 5 markets in phase-1 - Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Kirti Nagar," CM Arvind Kejriwal said.
