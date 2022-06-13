Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  These Delhi markets will be redeveloped in Phase 1: Arvind Kejriwal

These Delhi markets will be redeveloped in Phase 1: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
1 min read . 04:53 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that various markets in Delhi will be redeveloped in terms of infrastructure.

Various markets in Delhi will be redeveloped in terms of infrastructure, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said. He said the markets would be branded in a phase-wise manner and boost employment.

“We are taking 5 markets in phase-1 - Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Kirti Nagar," CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

