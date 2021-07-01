Switzerland and Germany have accepted to allow people administered with Covishield covid-19 vaccine to get a green pass to visit the European countries according to ANI , quoting the diplomatic sources. "Versions of EU-approved vaccines approved abroad (original or licensed productions) are equivalent to the mentioned EU-approved vaccines for proof of vaccination protection," said German Embassy spokesperson on allowing green pass to travellers who took Covishield vaccine.

Among the other European Union(EU) countries, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, and Spain have confirmed accepting Covishield. Switzerland also allows Covishield for Schengen state.

Meanwhile, ANI quoted sources that Estonia has confirmed that it will recognize all the vaccines authorized by the government of India for travel of Indians to Estonia.

Earlier, India has asked the members of the 27-nation grouping to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and want to travel to Europe, sources said.

India has also conveyed to the EU member states that it will adopt a policy of reciprocity and exempt European nationals holding the 'Green Pass' from mandatory quarantine in the country provided its request to recognise Covishield and Covaxin vaccines is heeded to, they said.

The sources said India has requested the EU member nations to accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal.

The European Union's Digital COVID certificate or "Green Pass" will be rolled out on Thursday with an aim to facilitate free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic is to come into effect on Thursday.

Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU region.

The individual member states have the flexibility to also accept vaccines that have been authorised at the national level or those recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"We have requested EU member states to individually consider extending similar exemption to those persons who have taken COVID-19 vaccines in India, that is Covishield and Covaxin, and accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal," said a source.

The sources said the genuineness of such vaccination certification can be authenticated on the CoWIN portal.

"We have also conveyed to EU member states that India will institute a reciprocal policy for recognition of the EU Digital Covid Certificate," the source said.

"Upon notification of Covishield and Covaxin for inclusion in the EU Digital Covid Certificate and recognition of Indian CoWIN vaccination certificates, Indian health authorities would reciprocally exempt the EU member state concerned for exemption from the mandatory quarantine of all those persons carrying EU digital COVID certificate," the source said.

There have been apprehensions in India that people who took Covishield and Covaxin jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its 'Green Pass' scheme.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!