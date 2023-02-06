THESE five new SC judges will take oath today; here's all you need to know

Justice Karol was also the advocate general of Himachal Pradesh from 1998 to 2003 and was elevated as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on March 8, 2007. He was appointed as acting Chief Justice of the high court with effect from April 25, 2017. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on November 9, 2018, and of the Patna High Court on November 11, 2019.