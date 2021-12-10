Indian Railways in a bid to provide better passenger services will soon introduce train hostesses in its premium trains which include Vande Bharat, Gatimaan and Tejas Express. However, the train hostesses will not be introduced in the long-distance premium trains like Rajdhani Express and Duronto Express.

A senior official told Livemint.com that the decision to introduce the train hostesses were taken with an idea to provide better passenger facilities to the people travelling in those trains.

However, the official said it will not be a totally female crew, and instead it will be a mixed with a male attendant also being inducted to provide the hospitality services to the passengers travelling in the premium trains of Indian Railways.

So next time you travel by train, don't be surprised if a woman smilingly approaches you to serve food as the Railways are planning to introduce hostesses in select routes to compete with the airlines.

The official said that just like flights, there would be hostesses on the train and catering will also match the standard of airliners. These hostesses will work only during the daytime and will not be inducted into overnight services.

Indian Railways at present operates around 25 premium trains which include 12 Shatabdi, one Gatimaan, two Vande Bharat, one Tejas Express.

The train hostesses will be the ones to greet the passengers while boarding the train, serve food and listen to complaints.

The dress of the railway attendants will be the same. Only women who are trained in the field of hospitality service will be recruited.

Meanwhile, in a significant step towards the restoration of passenger services, the Indian Railways now decided to serve freshly cooked food in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, and Gatiman Express trains.

In this regard, an order already has been issued to all concerned departments and stakeholders.

The order said that the matter has been examined and it has been decided to resume cooked foods in trains.

According to this order, Zonal Railways will verify the catering charges to be realized based on services being provided and the applicable rate list and feed the same in the PRS software for enabling booking/opting out of Catering services, from ARP date, at the time of booking of ticketsi

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics