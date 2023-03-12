Home / News / India /  SVB meltdown: Bluestone, CarWale to Paytm - Indian startups bear the brunt
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has hit Y Combinator-backed Indian startups hard, with many struggling to manage their day-to-day expenses. The situation remains fluid, with startups waiting for the US Fed to act, and many hoping to figure out a short-term liquidity plan for the next two months.

Impact on YC-backed Indian startups

SVB has invested in around 21 Indian startups, as per Tracxn data, but the exact investment amount is unclear. Other startups that raised funds from SVB include Bluestone, Carwale, InMobi and Loyalty Rewardz. Tracxn data also shows that SVB has not made significant investments in Indian startups after 2011. The Tracxn list includes Paytm, Paytm Mall and One97 Communications.

CompanyTotal funding
Divitas Networks4
Shaadi8
CarWale9
iCafe Manager10
GeodesicTechniques11
Sarva12
Asklaila12
Anantara Solutions13
Games2win Media13
Hitachi Payment Services18
Loylty Rewardz28
Genesis Colors74
iYogi85
TutorVista102
BlueStone111
Naaptol133
Bharat Financial Inclusion144
lnMobi265
Paytm Mall808
One97 Communications2787
Paytm4637
  
Source: Tracxn 
All numbers in million dollars 

However, according to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has completely exited its investment in the company and received significant returns, despite investing only $1.7 million. Sharma has confirmed that SVB is no longer a shareholder in Paytm.

The situation is particularly dire for startups backed by the Silicon Valley accelerator Y Combinator (YC), with at least 40 YC-backed Indian startups having between $250,000 to $1 million each in deposits with SVB, and over 20 of them having deposits of over $1 million each, The Economic Times quoted a YC WhatsApp poll as showing.

As per Verak Insurance CEO Rahul Mathur - who’s also sourced his information from the YC WhatsApp group, 60% of YC-backed companies have more than $250,000 in SVB accounts.

“FDIC insurance limit is $250K - some startups could be at risk of losing big money," he tweeted. There are some YC companies operating in India with more than $1 million in SVB accounts, he added.

Larger YC-backed companies in India such as Razorpay, Meesho and Zepto have no exposure to SVB. However, early stage and mid-stage startups are seeing the impact of the bank's collapse. Some of the larger YC companies from India moved funds over the past two weeks sensing a potential disruption.

FDIC announces SVB closure

Late on March 10, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said that SVB was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. The FDIC would sell the assets of SVB, and the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara will maintain its normal business activities. While the insured depositors of SVB will receive their insured deposits up to $250,000, the uninsured depositors in the bank will be paid dividends following the sale of the 40-year old bank's assets.

The road ahead

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors has scheduled an urgent closed-door meeting on March 13, 2023, using expedited procedures. In a statement issued on March 12, it was announced that the Board would convene to review and set the advance and discount rates to be applied by the Federal Reserve Banks.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that he will meet with Indian startups this week to understand the impact and how the Narendra Modi government can help during this crisis.

Here are the exposed Indian companies, as per Tracxn data:

