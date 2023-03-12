SVB meltdown: Bluestone, CarWale to Paytm - Indian startups bear the brunt3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Many of these Indian companies are now hoping to figure out a short-term liquidity plan for the next two months.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has hit Y Combinator-backed Indian startups hard, with many struggling to manage their day-to-day expenses. The situation remains fluid, with startups waiting for the US Fed to act, and many hoping to figure out a short-term liquidity plan for the next two months.
