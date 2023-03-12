FDIC announces SVB closure

Late on March 10, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said that SVB was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. The FDIC would sell the assets of SVB, and the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara will maintain its normal business activities. While the insured depositors of SVB will receive their insured deposits up to $250,000, the uninsured depositors in the bank will be paid dividends following the sale of the 40-year old bank's assets.