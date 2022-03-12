According to one of the world's oldest medical journals, The Lancet, more than 18 million people died because of coronavirus between 2020 and 2021--3 times more than the reported Covid deaths. Accessing the Covid mortality in 12 Indian states using data from the civil registration system, the report found that India had an estimated 152.5 excess deaths per 100,000 people over the two years.

As per The Lancet report, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Manipur had excess mortality reports higher than 200 per 100,000.

"Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra had excess deaths higher than South Africa...," the report said.

However, the Government has rejected the report's claim calling it "speculative and misinformed".

The Union Health Ministry said the medical journal has used different methodologies for different countries to study data.

The health ministry said quoting issues as sensitive as death should be death with facts and with the required sensitivity.

"This type of speculative reporting has potential to create panic in the community, can misguide people, and should be avoided," it said.

