These Indian states account for highest deaths due to coronavirus: Lancet report

According to one of the world's oldest medical journals, The Lancet, more than 18 million people died because of coronavirus between 2020 and 2021--3 times more than the reported Covid deaths. Accessing the Covid mortality in 12 Indian states using data from the civil registration system, the report found that India had an estimated 152.5 excess deaths per 100,000 people over the two years.

