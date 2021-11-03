The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that several south Indian states, including Kerala, might receive above-normal rainfall in November. The weather forecasting agency said that rainfall over the coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and south interior Karnataka would receive above-normal rainfall--over 122% of its long-period average--in November this year.

"Rainfall for November over the South Peninsular India (Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and south interior Karnataka) is most likely to be above normal (>122% of long-period average)," IMD said in a statement.

According to the IMD, the reason for rainfall is the northeast monsoon that commenced on October 25. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said rainfall will continue over south India, particularly Kerala, till November 11. Kerala gauged 589.9 mm rainfall in October, the highest in the month since 1901.

India recorded 125 extremely heavy rainfall events in September and October this year--it is the highest in five years. As per the IMD analysis, the abnormal rain pattern was due to late withdrawal of the southwest monsoon and higher-than-normal low-pressure systems. India recorded 89 extremely heavy rainfall events in September this year, and 36 such events were witnessed in October.

The meteorological department said the causes of disastrous weather episodes included the late withdrawal of the monsoon, a higher-than-normal number of low-pressure systems during the period and the interaction of active western disturbances with low-pressure systems in October.

This is the third consecutive year that the country recorded rainfall in the normal or above-normal category. Rainfall was above normal in 2019 and 2020.

