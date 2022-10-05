Earlier arrested for ‘hurting religious sentiments’, this Indian now favourite to win Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Report2 min read . 08:11 PM IST
There are two Indians who are among the favourites to win the prestigious award this time.
On October 7, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient will be revealed in Oslo, Norway. A five-person Norwegian Nobel Committee, chosen by Norway's parliament, decides who wins. David Attenborough, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Belarusian rebel Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are among the finalists for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, according to a Reuters poll conducted in February. However, there are two Indians who - according to TIME - are among the favourites to win the prestigious award this time.
Also Read: Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry goes to...
The co-founders of the Indian fact-checking website AltNews, Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair, have been “relentlessly" combating misinformation in India, TIME reported. Sinha and Zubair have called out hate speech and methodically-disproved myths and false information spreading on social media.
In response to a meme Zubair shared four years prior, Indian officials detained him in June. The detention was denounced by journalists all around the world, who said it was punishment for his fact-checking work, according to TIME.
While producing Mohammad Zubair before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House Court, Delhi Police's lawyer said, "We have arrested him as he was not cooperating during the investigation. When he joined the probe, all apps were deleted from his phone; it was blank."
Also Read: 40 Years After Father, Son Wins a Nobel, Too
In addition, Delhi Police said that Zubair had deliberately formatted his phone and had declined to cooperate with investigators in their case against him because of an "objectionable" tweet, which was grounds for his detention. The tweet allegedly hurt religious sentiments.
“It is apparent that AltNews’ alert vigilance was resented by those who use disinformation as a tool to polarize the society and rake nationalist sentiments," TIME quoted a June 28 statement from the Editors Guild of India.
The list of candidates put out by Norwegian MPs also includes environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Pope Francis, Simon Kofe, the minister of foreign affairs of Tuvalu and the National Unity government of Myanmar.
