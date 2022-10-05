On October 7, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient will be revealed in Oslo, Norway. A five-person Norwegian Nobel Committee, chosen by Norway's parliament, decides who wins. David Attenborough, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Belarusian rebel Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are among the finalists for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, according to a Reuters poll conducted in February. However, there are two Indians who - according to TIME - are among the favourites to win the prestigious award this time.

